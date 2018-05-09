Is this How You’d Win a Grammy? Fans Blast Tekno For Sampling Danfo Drivers’ Song

Veteran music duo, Mad Melon, and Mountain Black popularly known as ‘Danfo Drivers’ are calling out Tekno for his latest song ‘Jogodo’. The ‘Ra ra’ singer is accused of sampling their 2008 song ‘Kpolongo’ in his new song ‘Jogodo’ without permission.

Fans of Tekno have reacted to the Danfo Drivers’ accusation saying Tekno was wrong especially the singer promised his fans to bring a Grammy award home.

See fans reactions

So Tekno really stole from these guys cos there were clearly no arrangements leading up to the release of the song. Scape goat? I hope so. — Agwu Obinna. (@d_angrymob) May 8, 2018

Tekno sha. Kai. This who go catch me behaviour. A whole Danfo Drivers? Jacking their ish in their before without approval or payment?! Mehn… — T. Rankïn' ∆ (@AfroVII) May 9, 2018

https://twitter.com/K0yinsola/status/994153700821172224

https://twitter.com/KobokoGCFR/status/994120685743149056