Gossip, Trending

Is this How You’d Win a Grammy? Fans Blast Tekno For Sampling Danfo Drivers’ Song

 

Veteran music duo, Mad Melon, and Mountain Black popularly known as ‘Danfo Drivers’ are calling out Tekno for his latest song ‘Jogodo’. The ‘Ra ra’ singer is accused of sampling their 2008 song ‘Kpolongo’ in his new song ‘Jogodo’ without permission.

Fans of Tekno have reacted to the Danfo Drivers’ accusation saying Tekno was wrong especially the singer promised his fans to bring a Grammy award home.

See fans reactions

https://twitter.com/K0yinsola/status/994153700821172224

 

https://twitter.com/KobokoGCFR/status/994120685743149056


You may also like

“Money makes me wet” – Lady opens up

Tobi gushes over Alex, calls her his favorite village girl

Fans react as Tobi celebrates Alex as his WCW (Photos)

Nigerian woman blasts her husband’s side-chick on Whatsapp & it’s messy

Olakunle Churchill, Cee-C support Chikezie Ijeoma’s street clean campaign (Photos)

FG considers extra year of study for University graduates before NYSC

Nigerian lady launches Thermoplastic paint brand for road construction (Photos)

Tobi & Alex argue over her Instastories (Video)

Davido reacts to rumour he unfollowed Tobi because of Chioma’s friendship with Cee-C

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *