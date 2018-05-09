Local News

Is This The Smallest Man In Nigeria? Meet 200L ABSU Student And Radio Anchor (Photos)

 

Enyinna and Mitchel

The Chief Press Secretary to Abia State Governor, Enyinnaya Appolos has taken to his Facebook page and posted photos of his ‘small’ friend identified as Chinedu Mitchel, who is an ABSU student and Radio anchor from Imo State.

He posted the photos and wrote:

“With my colleague, my brother and my friend, Chinedu Mitchel a 200 level Mass Communication student of Abia State University, Uluru, somewhere in Lagos.

 

Mitchel anchors a weekly show, “Personality Checks’ on ABSU Radio (a Campus Radio), and I will be a guest on his show next week hopefully…

 

He hails from Ngo Okpala in Imo State, a proud Igbo son.”

