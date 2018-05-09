Local News

Is Veteran Nigerian Actor, Sani Idris a.k.a Moda Dead?

 

Alhaji Sani Idris Moda

Veteran Kannywood actor and a staff of Kaduna state Ministry of Sports, Youth and Culture, Alhaji Sani Idris Moda, was alleged to have passed away on Monday evening in Kaduna at Barau Dikko hospital after reportedly suffering from an illness.

However, a new report claims the actor is very much alive, as he was mistaken for the man who had died close to his bed in the hospital.


In a statement by Moda’s family debunking the rumours of his death, they confirmed that Alhaji Sani is still alive in Barrau Dikko Hospital Kaduna and he is appealing to his friends, fans and family to continue praying for his quick recovery.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Pastor Survives Ghastly Motor Accident In Akwa Ibom State (Photos)

Expensive Vehicles Damaged By Falling Trees After Heavy Rainfall In Port-Harcourt (Photos)

2019 Elections: God Sent Me To Replace Buhari As Nigeria’s Next President – Pastor Adegboye

See The Man Who Trafficked 9 Innocent Children From Nigeria To Sudan (Photo)

NYSC Increases Corps Members’ Transport Allowance

How Police Officers Killed Nigerian Student Doing Menial Job To Pay School Fees – Reps Reveal

Tragedy In Community As Man Commits Suicide Few Days To His Father’s Burial In Akwa Ibom (Photos)

The Truth Of The Matter: Ozekhome Tells Court Why Senator Melaye Jumped Off Police Van

Reminisce Shows Off His Baby Mama Of Thirteen Years, Says He’s Not Ready To Marry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *