Is Veteran Nigerian Actor, Sani Idris a.k.a Moda Dead?

Alhaji Sani Idris Moda

Veteran Kannywood actor and a staff of Kaduna state Ministry of Sports, Youth and Culture, Alhaji Sani Idris Moda, was alleged to have passed away on Monday evening in Kaduna at Barau Dikko hospital after reportedly suffering from an illness.

However, a new report claims the actor is very much alive, as he was mistaken for the man who had died close to his bed in the hospital.



In a statement by Moda’s family debunking the rumours of his death, they confirmed that Alhaji Sani is still alive in Barrau Dikko Hospital Kaduna and he is appealing to his friends, fans and family to continue praying for his quick recovery.

