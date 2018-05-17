It’s Safe To Say SARS Are Armed Robbers, Lady Says After They Forced Her To Make A Transaction

A lady has taken to twitter to express her sadness over how she and her friends were treated yesterday on their way to Ikorodu, Lagos by SARS officials.

According to her, they were going for a shoot, when the officers pulled them over and even threatened to waste their lives if they don;t settle them. Ife who didn’t indicate if a man as in their midst or they were just girls said, in other for that not to happen she had to transfer money into their account. She saved the transaction and then tagged a senior police officer later on twitter.

It’s just sad. If men that are meant to protect turn around against the citizens, then what are we talking about. The way people have complained in the pass few months about SARS is alarming and something must be done fast.

Source – Ladunliadinews