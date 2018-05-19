Local News

Jay-Jay Okocha Spotted Doing ‘Uncle Duties’ With Wizkid’s 3rd Son In London (Photos+Video)

International Nigerian footballer, Jay-Jay Okocha has been seen exhibiting his ‘uncle features’ while playing with Wizkid’s son, Zion Ayo Balogun.
 

Wizkid, babymama and 3rd son

Legendary Super Eagles playmaker, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, has been captured on camera carrying out his “uncle duties” for superstar singer, Wizkid’s son, Zion Ayo Balogun.

It was gathered that the former professional footballer was hosted by the Starboy boss and his manager/baby mama, Jada Pollock, in their luxury London home.

 

Jay Jay was seen in a video clip making the rounds online, carrying the third child of the singer as they were chilling in the United Kingdom.

Check out photos and video below;


Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Supreme Court Orders Ex-Managing Director Of Defunct Intercontinental Bank, Akingbola To Face His N5bn Trial

Tinsel Actress, Damilola Adegbite Drops Hot Photo To Mark Birthday

Man Kidnaps The Wife Of His Ex Employer In Lagos…You Won’t Believe Why

APC Congress Turns Bloody As Woman Returning From Farm, 10 Others Get Shot In Cross River

Why I Don’t Dance In Public Anyhow – Ooni Of Ife Makes New Revelation, Shares Photos

BBNaija: Is Anto Pregnant? See Latest The Picture That Got People Talking

Dangote In Secret Meeting With IBB in Minna

Five Signs Your Partner’s Ex Will Be A Problem In Your Relationship

Mikel Obi, Odion Ighalo Out Of Super Eagles Friendly Against DR Congo In Port Harcourt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *