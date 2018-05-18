Jay-Jay Okocha spotted doing “uncle duties” with Wizkid’s Son, Zion Ayo Balogun

Nigerian former professional footballer, Jay-Jay Okocha has been spotted carrying out “uncle duties” with Wizkid’s Son, Zion Ayo Balogun.
The father of two who was hosted by Wizkid and his manager/baby mama, Jada Pollock was captured in a now viral video carrying the third child of the singer as they were chilling in their luxury London home
Check out photos and video which have been shared online;
-Kemifilani
