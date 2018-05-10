“Jealous” Ycee shades Davido after latest endorsement

Nigerian rapper “ycee” took to his twitter page to rants after he was inability to secure endorsements.
He Wrote:
Endorsements keep circulating around the same people.
They say the young shall grow but no be for naija
— ZAHEER! (@iam_YCEE) May 10, 2018
This comes after Davido bagged lucrative multi million deals for himself and his girlfriend.
