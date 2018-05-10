“Jealous” Ycee shades Davido after latest endorsement

Nigerian rapper “ycee” took to his twitter page to rants after he was inability to secure endorsements.







He Wrote:

Endorsements keep circulating around the same people.

They say the young shall grow but no be for naija

This comes after Davido bagged lucrative multi million deals for himself and his girlfriend.