Entertainment

Jim Iyke is the Dapper New Ambassador for Fashion Brand – Wear It All Men’s Luxury!


Menswear brand Wear It All Men’s Luxury has unveiled its latest celebrity ambassador – Jim Iyke!

The boutique, which retails clothing and footwear, prides itself on representing trendy-savvy men’s style and quality.

For its latest offering modelled by renowned actor Jim Iyke, the brand shows off well-tailored jackets, detailed shirts and rich co-ord sets paired with luxurious accessories including a Ferragamo belt,Gucci bag, Giuseppe Zanotti loafers and Dior sunglasses.

See all the photos below.

-BellaNaija


Tags

You may also like

Photos Of BBNaija’s Alex As Edo Bride

“I Am Not A Wife Material, I Am Not A Feminist” – Nigerian Lady, As She Smokes

See Actress Chika Ike Oozes Sexiness In Bikini

Video: Chelsea star says Manchester United ‘can suck our d***s’ after FA Cup final

Man Utd target Willian ‘loves Chelsea’ but won’t stay for Conte

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Make First Official Appearance As A Married Couple

What will you do if there is no power for 4 Days?

Abuja village where twins are killed by hanging “because they are evil”

Slay Queen arrested for faking her own kidnap in order to offset debts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *