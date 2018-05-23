Jim Iyke is the Dapper New Ambassador for Fashion Brand – Wear It All Men’s Luxury!



Menswear brand Wear It All Men’s Luxury has unveiled its latest celebrity ambassador – Jim Iyke!

The boutique, which retails clothing and footwear, prides itself on representing trendy-savvy men’s style and quality.

For its latest offering modelled by renowned actor Jim Iyke, the brand shows off well-tailored jackets, detailed shirts and rich co-ord sets paired with luxurious accessories including a Ferragamo belt,Gucci bag, Giuseppe Zanotti loafers and Dior sunglasses.

-BellaNaija