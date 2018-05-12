John Dumelo reportedly set to wed today

Popular Ghanaian Actor, John Dumelo is set to wed his hearthrob, today, Saturday in Accra, Ghana.

The news was shared by Media Personality, Kofi via his Facebook Page.

Actress, Yvonne Okoro also wished the to-be couple a happy married life, while reacting to Mr Kofi’s Facebook post about Male celebrities getting married to unknown women.

She wrote;

Kofi, @nineteen57bykod you could have congratulated the couple without needlessly denigrating other women. Who a man chooses to be with is a matter of personal preference and vice versa for women too.

As you clearly believe that women should make all their life choices with marriage always being at the forefront of their minds, you should preach the same to men.

I pray that young women would be raised to believe that they can achieve their dreams(working hard,and being KNOWN)and being also the perfect bride for some man one day,this goes for the man too.

PS-A quiet and unknown woman does not equate a happy and successful marriage.I know many KNOWN women that are working hard and are all over the place yet great wives and mothers too!!

Happy marriage @johndumelo1. See you soon!

Leave a Comment…

comments