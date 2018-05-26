Jonathan has no moral standing to advise Buhari – Presidency

Lauretta Onochie, president Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on social media has lambasted ex president Goodluck Jonathan for daring to advise the president.

The presidential aide via her Twitter handle, lamented why ‘a man whose name is on the list looters’ should dare advise Buhari on National TV. According to Onochie, Jonathan lacks the moral standing to speak about issues concerning growth and democracy.

See what she wrote below:

Watching Ex Pres Jonathan, a man whose name is on the lips of looters having authorised the looting of our common wealth. He's shamelessly on National TV and dared to advise Pres Buhari on issues bothering on the growth of democracy.

He lacks the moral standing to speak in public — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) May 25, 2018

See of how some Nigerians reacted

Speak about the money found at Osborne flat, Babachir Lawal contract scam, Maina and NHIS boss before you accuse the past administration of corruption, you are all the same. — Adewale (@shinaray3010) May 25, 2018

Buhari a beneficiary of corruption has no moral right to fight corruption. A man that was unable to buy presidential form has not asked how his campaign was funded. Where is the integrity? — Defender of Truth. (@nwakamso) May 25, 2018

Madam… when will u stop taking excess codeine n tramadol? — Tunde Adegoke (@Tony30Adegoke) May 25, 2018

If you are wise you will listen attentively to Ex Pres Jonathan so you (Buhari’s regime) don’t make same mistake.

Ahhh… to late, you have made your mistake already! Jonathan’s looted money Buhari’s looted lives by condoling the Killing by herdsmen.

Stop the blame game & work! — Crackerjack (@Cracker63301007) May 25, 2018