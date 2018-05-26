Politics, Trending

Jonathan has no moral standing to advise Buhari – Presidency

Lauretta Onochie, president Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on social media has lambasted ex president Goodluck Jonathan for daring to advise the president.

The presidential aide via her Twitter handle, lamented why ‘a man whose name is on the list looters’ should dare advise Buhari on National TV. According to Onochie, Jonathan lacks the moral standing to speak about issues concerning growth and democracy.

See what she wrote below:

See of how some Nigerians reacted


