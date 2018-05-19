Journalist who released IG Idris’ ‘transmission’ video ‘goes into hiding

Liberty Television reporter, Aminu Nurudeen who is said to have published a video of Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police (IGP), struggling to read his won speech at an event in Kano has gone into hiding.

In the video recorded at the inauguration of the Police Technical Intelligence Unit in Kano state on Monday, Idris was heard saying

“I mean, transmission, I mean effort, that the transmission cooperation to transmission, I mean transmission to have effect, ehm, apprehend, I mean, apprehensive towards the recommendation, recommended formation effective and effect, I mean, apprehensive at the transmission of…and transmission and transmission for the effective in the police command.”

The video clip which has since gone viral on social media has earned the IGP mockery from Nigerians that saw it – Altough the police have said that the video was doctored.

According to Punch, Nurudeen went into hiding after he was invited by Musa Magaji Majiya, spokesman of the Kano police command. The journalist is said to have disobeyed an order by releasing an embarrassing video clip. It was learnt that the Kano police command had instructed journalists not to release the clip.

Quoting sources, the newspaper said the IGP’s blunder brought an abrupt end to the event. “He has however ordered an investigation into the leakage of the video but we are watching to see how he intends to deal with the individuals behind the viral video without further embarrassing himself and the force,” the newspaper quoted a source as saying.