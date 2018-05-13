JSS1 student writes love letter to his beautiful teacher, Chioma

A yet-to-be identified Junior secondary school boy is currently trending on social media after he sent a love letter to his beautiful young teacher, Chioma.

According to the teacher identified as Chioma U. Jane on Facebook, said she saw the letter on her table and couldn’t believe her eyes.

She wrote;

“Umunnem just negodi what I saw on my table yesterday.. Umuazi kita don’t have respect bikonu.. My teaching practice story ￼￼￼”

Read the letter below;

Aunty Chioma,

These might sounds strange to you but I mean every word from the first time I saw you in school, it was if my brain cell stopped working.

Each time I see you it will be as if smoke is coming out of my eyes. Your beauty is killing me seriously, although am still in secondary school, I have plans on becoming a rich man.

I know you will say ama a small boy, but let me tell you when you are in love, age does not matter.

I am becoming very useless all because I keep thinking about you each time I close my eyes, I see your picture. Please consider my request and make me useful for once.

Yours in love

Pin code.

Leave a Comment…

comments