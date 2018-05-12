Juliet Ibrahim addresses rumoured breakup with Iceberg Slim

Juliet Ibrahim addresses her rumoured breakup with iceberg Slim, she has revealed why she deleted all photos of herself and boyfriend on her Instagram page.

The move sparked rumours the pair had split but she says she has decided to keep her personal life off socialmedia.

She wrote:

Dear Fans and Friends,

Months ago I decided it was time to face my day job and thus took off aspects of my private life off my social media handles. Usually, I follow trending stories about me and have a good laugh but not today.

The only story here is that I decided to take any form of relationship I have off my social media and focus on my life and my career while juggling 2 countries .

This move has sent the media crazy with insinuations about my private life. Please note that it is all about my day job on my social media handles going forward. If I need to let the world know about what’s going on in my private life, be rest assured that you will be the first to know. Until then, please disregard all fakes quotes allegedly coming from me and alleged interviews which never happened.

God bless you all. Thank you for your love and support. 😘😘😘

