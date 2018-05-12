Entertainment, Gossip

Juliet Ibrahim angrily reacts to reports that she called Iceberg Slim ‘an animal’

Following the reports that Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim and her rapper boyfriend, Iceberg Slim have allegedly split up, the actress has reacted to some reports by media outlets that she called the rapper, ‘an animal’.

The actress who is yet to comment on the speculated mishap in her romance with Nigerian rapper, Iceberg Slim, slammed a Ghanaian radio station for their erroneous headline.

Joy FM appear to have angered the actress with a concocted headline prompting her to go all ballistic.

“My boyfriend is an animal’ – Juliet Ibrahim jabs Iceberg Slim #CosmopolitanMix,” Joy FM tweeted, allegedly quoting the actress.

An angry Juliet Ibrahim took to Twitter to slam the radio station for spreading fake news about her.

She wrote,

“I thought you were a reputable station? Did I grant you any interview and you are quoting me with a made up headline? If this article isn’t taken down in seconds my lawyer will contact you! Unprofessionalism at its peak!” she ranted.

Read her tweets below:

