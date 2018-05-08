Juliet Ibrahim Posts Hot Photo On Instagram Amid Break Up Rumours With Iceberg

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Juliet Ibrahim has failed to react to rumours that the romance between her and Nigerian rapper, Iceberg Slim Olowookere has deteriorated.

Juliet Ibrahim posted a beautiful photo of herself rocking a pink gown with a caustic caption, “After interacting with some human beings, you’ll understand why Noah saved more animals on the Ark.” It’s not clear who the actress and business woman is refering to. There have been rumours she has parted ways with struggling rapper, Iceberg Slim as she has deleted most of the pictures of them together. Both parties have failed to react to the rumours making rounds in the online media.

