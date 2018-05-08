Entertainment, Gossip

Juliet Ibrahim shares hot photo on Instagram following breakup rumours with Iceberg Slim.

Juliet Ibrahim shares hot photo on Instagram following rumours of breakup between herself and Iceberg slim.

She is however yet to react to the rumours that the romance between her and Nigerian rapper, Iceberg Slim Olowookere has deteriorated.

The fair skinned actress shared a stunning photo of herself donning a pink gown with a caustic caption,

“After interacting with some human beings, you’ll understand why Noah saved more animals on the Ark.”

Though no one knows who the actress is referring to in her caption but there’ve been rumours she has parted ways with rapper, Iceberg Slim as she has deleted most of the pictures of them together.

Both parties have failed to react to the rumours making rounds on social media.

Leave a Comment…

comments



Tags

You may also like

“You are beautiful” – Adesua Etomi gushes over Alex as they hangout together (Photos)

I am gonna win the Grammys one day.. mark this date – Tekno brags

New outbreak of Ebola kills 17 in DR Congo

#BBNaija: “Alex can’t make it on her own, she has no direction in life” – Read the nasty things being said about Alex on Twitter

Reminisce shows off his baby mama of 13 years (Photos)

Nigerian beauty queen, Josephine Igoche dies in Kaduna after brief illness

Chioma Jesus reveals how she was forced to choose between her Faith & Schooling by her Mother

Wizkid’s ex, Sophie Alakija, survives a ghastly accident with her husband and 2 kids. (Photos)

Maleek Berry takes shot at all irresponsible elders in the music industry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *