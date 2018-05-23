Juliet Ibrahim Stuns In New Instagram Photo While Gushing Over Her New Phone

Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim, a Ghanaian actress, film producer, singer and humanitarian of Lebanese, Liberian and Ghanaian descent who won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award at the 2010 Ghana Movie Awards for her role in ‘4 Play’.

Juliet Ibrahim, took to her instagram page to share very beautiful photo of hers and also showcasing her new phone saying all the things she likes about it.

She wrote:

“I am super excited using the new iland genesys mobile phone. I needed a new inexpensive phone that takes good quality pictures and all I have been doing is waving my hand at the phone screen to snap photos especially with my busy life style; there’s no time to enter passcode!

“When I am texting someone and I decide to just call them instead; all I have to do is place the phone to my ear without pressing anything and it dials automatically!”

