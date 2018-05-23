Local News

Juliet Ibrahim Stuns In New Instagram Photo While Gushing Over Her New Phone

 

 Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim, a Ghanaian actress, film producer, singer and humanitarian of Lebanese, Liberian and Ghanaian descent who won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award at the 2010 Ghana Movie Awards for her role in ‘4 Play’.

Juliet Ibrahim, took to her instagram page to share very beautiful photo of hers and also showcasing her new phone saying all the things she likes about it.

She wrote:

“I am super excited using the new iland genesys mobile phone. I needed a new inexpensive phone that takes good quality pictures and all I have been doing is waving my hand at the phone screen to snap photos especially with my busy life style; there’s no time to enter passcode!

“When I am texting someone and I decide to just call them instead; all I have to do is place the phone to my ear without pressing anything and it dials automatically!”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

$16b Power Project: I’m Ready For Probe, Obasanjo Dares Buhari

Man Caught In Oshodi With Girlfriend’s Corpse In Bucket Opens Up (Photo)

Adorable Photos From Davido’s Daughter’s 3rd Birthday Party In Lagos

Photo Of Young Abuja Lady Brutally Murdered In Her House After Sacking Her Guard, Driver

See What Dino Melaye Looked Like In 1990 In Okene (Photo)

Fernando Torres And Atletico Madrid Team Arrive In Uyo Ahead Of Match With Super Eagles (Squad List)

IMF Doubts Nigeria’s Capacity To Repay Debts

Tension As Benue Buries Catholic Priests, 17 Parishioners Killed By Boko Haram Today

Speculative Attacks Wreck Havoc On Naira As It Depreciates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *