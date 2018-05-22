Jungle Justice: See What Rivers State Residents Did To Man Caught After Killing Another (Graphic Pics)

The suspect who was served jungle justice

A young man who was apprehended after he reportedly shot and killed somebody in the Eleme area of Rivers state, has been burnt to death in a bizarre way.

According to an online user who resides in Port Harcourt that shared the story online, the deceased was about escaping on Sunday after he shot somebody dead two days before, and local residents caught and served him a jungle justice

See more photos below;

