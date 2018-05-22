Local News

Jungle Justice: See What Rivers State Residents Did To Man Caught After Killing Another (Graphic Pics)

 

The suspect who was served jungle justice

A young man who was apprehended after he reportedly shot and killed somebody in the Eleme area of Rivers state, has been burnt to death in a bizarre way.

According to an online user who resides in Port Harcourt that shared the story online, the deceased was about escaping on Sunday after he shot somebody dead two days before, and local residents caught and served him a jungle justice

See more photos below;

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Fani Kayode Speaks On Dumping PDP For SDP

Over 10 Suspected Cultists Killed As Aiye And Vikings Cult Members Clash In Awka (Graphic Photos)

Linda Ikeji Reveals How She Managed To Hide Her Pregnancy From The Public For Months (Photos)

Bukola Saraki Betrayed Us, I Regret Supporting Him – Ali Ndume Makes Revelations

Crime Buster, Abba Kyari Poses With His Lovely Kids In The Farm (Photos)

BREAKING News: Police Capture Notorious Offa Armed Robbers Who Killed Many People In Kwara

How Singer, Niniola Was Robbed At Popular Fast-Food Outlet In South Africa

Patience Jonathan At Wike’s Thanksgiving Service In Port Harcourt (Photos)

Suspected Kidnappers Battered After A Failed Operation In Lagos (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *