Local News

Jungle Justice: Young Man Allegedly Beaten To Death Over Stolen Rods In Rivers State (Photos)

 

The young man who was beaten to death

A Facebook user identified as Ekeakita Hector Chinem, has taken to the social networking platform to post photos of a young Nigerian soldier who was beaten to death over stolen rods in Rivers State.

He posted photos of the victim of jungle justice and wrote; “This young man (Victor Ochoma) was beating to death for a crime that is yet to be ascertain the facts.

 

“That rod was stolen by unknown person in the construction of the Ahoada, Odiemerenyi, Odieke and Ihugbogo road would have not lead to the killing of this young man.

 

“What will happen to those that take the major portion of the national cake? My dear my your rest in the bosom of the Lord, till we meet again.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Shock As Warren Buffet Loses Billions For The First Time In 9 Years

#BBNaija: The Day I Saw Housemates Having S*x In The House – Tobi (Video)

#BBNaija: Tobi Poses With Banky’s Wife, Adesua Etomi

First Lady Jumps Into Lake To Rescue Drowning Dog

Shocking Video Of Nigerian Soldier And Police Officer Exchanging Heavy Blows In Broad Daylight

Herdsmen Killings: AK47 Rifle Dealers Paraded By The Police In Benue State (Photos)

Nollywood Actress, Rosaline Meurer Breaks Internet With Latest Photos

Juliet Ibrahim Posts Hot Photo On Instagram Amid Break Up Rumours With Iceberg

Veteran Broadcaster, Gbenga Aruleba Relieved From Anchoring ‘Focus Nigeria’ On AIT

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *