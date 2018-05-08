Jungle Justice: Young Man Allegedly Beaten To Death Over Stolen Rods In Rivers State (Photos)

The young man who was beaten to death

A Facebook user identified as Ekeakita Hector Chinem, has taken to the social networking platform to post photos of a young Nigerian soldier who was beaten to death over stolen rods in Rivers State.

He posted photos of the victim of jungle justice and wrote; “This young man (Victor Ochoma) was beating to death for a crime that is yet to be ascertain the facts.

“That rod was stolen by unknown person in the construction of the Ahoada, Odiemerenyi, Odieke and Ihugbogo road would have not lead to the killing of this young man.

“What will happen to those that take the major portion of the national cake? My dear my your rest in the bosom of the Lord, till we meet again.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria