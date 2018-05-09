Entertainment, Gossip

JUST IN: Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

The weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council is ongoing at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is presiding over the meeting holding inside the Council Chamber.

Osinbajo is standing in for President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently in London, United Kingdom where he is scheduled to meet with his doctor.

Details later…

Source: www.punchng.com


