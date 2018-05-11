Gossip, Politics

JUST IN: Senate declares IGP Idris persona non grata – Saraki

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, said the lawmakers have resolved to declare the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idriss, persona non grata.



Rising from its closed-door session, on Wednesday, following Mr Idris’ refusal to honour the senators invitation, the lawmakers stressed that he is not fit to hold any public office in Nigeria or any other country.

Mr Saraki recalled that a court, which the Police boss approached over his earlier invitation by the Senate, ‎ruled that the lawmakers had the powers to summon him or any other public officer.

The Senate President said the lawmakers also resolved that the leadership of the chamber would make further considerations on the matter.


Source: www.dailynigerian.com


