Just Like A Mermaid: Instagram Boils As Beautiful Tboss Releases Powerful New Photos

Big Brother Naija star, Tboss, has thrilled her many fans with some powerful new photos on social media.

Tboss

Tboss who has never been known to shy away from the spotlight, has startled her many followers with some new photos.

The reality star posted the new photos on her Instagram page recently and the images have sent her fans wild with excitement.

It will be recalled that Tboss caused quite a stir in the Big Brother Naija house last year when she was a housemate and ever since she came out, she has continued to thrill people with her photos and antics.

 

In one her most recent posts, the former BBNaija housemate dropped some stunning photos of herself wearing a red dress that flowed generously to her feet.

Some of her fans have compared her to a mermaid  following the release of the photos.

Below are some comments:

