Just One Day After Osinbajo’s Visit, Fulani Herdsmen Strike Again In Benue, Kill Three

According to a report by Daily Sun, barely a day after the visit of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to IDPs camps in Benue State, Fulani herdsmen struck again in Logo Local Government area of the state killing three persons, injured many and razed five villages in the process.

Only on Wednesday, Osinbajo who was on a two-day visit to Benue visited IDPs camps in Anyii, Logo Local Government Area of the state where he assured the IDPs of Federal Government’s readiness to provide security and rebuild their homes so that they can go back home as soon as possible.

Daily Sun gathered that the armed herdsmen, at about 6:30 am on Thursday, launched deadly attacks on Ukemberagya community, Gaambe-Tiev Council Ward of Logo Logo Local Government area of the state.

A community leader in the area, Chief Joseph Anawah, who spoke with Punch Metro, said the attackers who operated unhindered for almost three hours, came at the time the locals were going to their farms and opened fire on them.

Anawah who gave the names of the deceased victims as Bem Torjem, Apedzan Chia & Akpuku Koya said many others were injured while some people were still missing at the time of this report.

He listed the affected settlements to include Tse-Mue, Torkaa, Mgbakpa, Torjem & Ifer adding that the situation had made villagers to desert the affected communities for safer havens out of fear.

Another source from the area who did not want his name in prints averred that those who were killed were among the villagers who had just returned home from internally Displaced persons (IDP) camps where they had been taking refuge after herdsmen sacked them from their homes in January.

“These people just returned home from IDP camp to commence this year’s farming. Now what they were running away from has finally consumed them. Fulani have killed them. But for how long can we continue like this,” a source lamented.

Confirming the report, Council Chairman of Logo, Hon. Richard Nyajo, said three corpses of the victims had so far been recovered from the area.

He said he had since reported the matter to Governor Samuel Ortom, Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, as well as the police and other relevant authorities.

At the time of filing this report, the governor was still in a security meeting with heads of security agencies in the state. Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni could not also be reached because he was in the meeting.

