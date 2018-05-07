Unlisted

Kanu Nwankwo And His Pretty Wife Spotted At Emirates Stadium For Wenger’s Last Home Match (Photos)

Super Eagles legend, Kanu Nwankwo was present at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, May 6 to honour his former coach Arsene Wenger in his last home game for Arsenal.  He was there with his pretty wife, Amara.

In Wenger’s last home game as Arsenal manager, the Gunners put in a very impressive performance to earn a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Burnley.

Arsene Wenger watched Arsenal beat Burnley 5-0 in his final home match in charge on Sunday before telling fans: “I will miss you.”

Wenger is leaving Arsenal after 22 years in charge and he now only has two away fixtures remaining before signing off next Sunday after his lowest-ever Premier League finish in sixth.

The failure to win the title since 2004 has proved costly for Wenger and the Frenchman was presented on the Emirates Stadium pitch with a miniature gold version of the trophy to celebrate the unbeaten Invincibles season 14 years ago.

Below are more photos of Kanu Nwankwo and his wife at the stadium:

