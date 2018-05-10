Karma: Driver Who Stole Expensive Car Gets Thrown Out Of The Vehicle In Horror Crash (Photos)

A video has shown the horrifying moment a driver was thrown from a suspected stolen car after crashing into a wall at high speed in UK..

The driver of the Audi Quattro TT sports car was sent flying after smashing into the wall of a house in Walsall, West Midlands last night, Metro UK reports.

A CCTV camera has captured the moment the red car – believed to worth around £50,000 – hits the wall, sending it spinning and skidding across the road just after 9pm.

Smoke is seen billowing across the road as onlookers rush to help, before a single tyre rolls back into view.

The 37-year-old driver was rushed to hospital but did not suffer any serious injuries after hitting the wall on West Bromwich Road.

Police believe the car was stolen from a burglary in Derbyshire earlier that evening and the driver is currently in hospital under police custody.

Police search the car and find cigarettes and other items inside

A West Midlands Police spokesman told Metro.co.uk: ‘Officers noticed a car travelling at excessive speeds on the Broadway North road in Walsall just after 9pm last night.

‘The car then hit a wall on West Bromwich Road where the 37-year-old was ejected from the car. He was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not thought to be serious.

‘It’s believed the car was stolen from a burglary in the Derbyshire area earlier that evening and the investigation will now be run by Derbyshire Police.’

Chief Inspector Gareth Morris tweeted: ‘One male in custody following overtaking and presumably not noticing an unmarked @WMPDogs car, losing control a few seconds later and crashing into street furniture.

‘Car found to be stolen from a burglary earlier on. One in custody via hospital for treatment.’

