Kcee Show Off His Expensive Garage



Kngsley Chinweike Okonkwo (born 18 April 1979), better known as Kcee (sometimes stylised as KCee), is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He was formerly in the Hip Hop duo group

called Kc Presh .[3] He currently has a record deal with Five Star Music. He worked with Del B, a record producer known for producing the song







Kcee and his longtime partner and friend Presh played as a duo for 12 years. They met in a church choir, were in the choir together till both entered for the Star Quest TV reality show together and won the show.



Their work together as music partners gave them both a few recognition until 2011 when they split, both chasing their own careers quite separately.



Kcee is the brother of Nigerian millionaire E-money.



Money talking