Kcee shows off his gold-painted exotic cars in his compound (Photos)

Kcee has shown that his bank account is still very rich despite his reduced activities in the music scene.

The Limpopo crooner is really living big as he displayed the gold-painted exotic cars in his compound.

This year hasn’t been Kcee’s year with Davido, Wizkid, Olamide, Tiwa Savage and others dominating the music scene.

Kcee, is also a songwriter and businessman. He was formerly in the Hiphop duo group called KC Presh. He currently has a record deal with Five Star Music.

Kcee was born in the ghetto area of Ajegunle, Lagos State.

