Keep Shouting Or Go Meet Donald Trump, I Don’t Care – Gov. Bello To Kogi Workers (Video)

In a trending video on social media, the infamous governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello was seen telling some protesting workers to take their grievances to the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump if it so pleases them.

Governor Yahaya Bello

It appears that Governor Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress, APC is paying a permanently deaf ear to the precarious plight of the civil servants in the confluence state of Kogi.

In a 47 seconds video clip trending online, Bello who was well balanced on a walking stick was supposedly telling the state civil servants he wasn’t ready to pay attention to their agitations.

He challenged them to take their complaints to the United States of America if it so pleases them.

“If they (workers) like, let them go and meet Donald Trump. Obama has gone, let them go and meet Donald Trump. They will only shout but let them come. Do you understand my point now? So forget about them.

“Let them continue to talk but its falling on deaf ears. I dont care” he said.

He also went on to brag that a study of his historical antecedence would have given the aggrieved workers clues about his persona. He urged them to endeavour to make judicious use of their time as he is unfazed by their threats.

An eye witness who shared the video on social media said the youngest governor in Nigeria was reacting to the protest organized by workers to push for the payment of the financial entitlements.

NUT President, Comrade Alogba Olukoya in February at the union’s 2018 annual gathering that Kogi State is owing workers’ salaries for 25 months.

According to the leader, thirteen states have not paid their teachers some for as long as 28 months, Nigeria Union Teachers (NUT) revealed in Abuja.

Osun tops the list with 28 months followed by Nasarawa, 26, Kogi 25, Benue 12 and Ekiti nine months.

Watch the video below: