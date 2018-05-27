Kemi Olunloyo begs Hushpuppi for money (Photos)

Kemi Olunloyo has taken to social media to beg Nigerian Big Boy, Ray Husppupi for money to take care of her mental health issues.

Kemi revealed that she stumbled on a post in which Ray Huspuppi slammed someone on her behalf who was coming after her due to her issues with Linda Ikeji.

She wrote:

“It’s his dressing that pops my eyes open. The one and only @hushpuppi. Come and beat BEAT #lindaikeji’s 100k donation to Aunty Kemi’s prison and mental disorder ISH.

Caught Hush puppi fighting someone online about all my palava calling out the person and I heard the phrase “Aunty Kemi’s ish”

Love your style Ray. Hope to hear from you soon. Account details 3020832750 First Bank NOT second bank o. That one na Linda’s bank. Second na “Ikeji” in Yoruba. Abeg fake people don’t come begging me for school fees when I see HP’s alert.”

Leave a Comment…

comments