Entertainment, Gossip

Kemi Olunloyo begs Hushpuppi for money (Photos)

Kemi Olunloyo has taken to social media to beg Nigerian Big Boy, Ray Husppupi for money to take care of her mental health issues.

Kemi revealed that she stumbled on a post in which Ray Huspuppi slammed someone on her behalf who was coming after her due to her issues with Linda Ikeji.

She wrote:

“It’s his dressing that pops my eyes open. The one and only @hushpuppi. Come and beat BEAT #lindaikeji’s 100k donation to Aunty Kemi’s prison and mental disorder ISH.
Caught Hush puppi fighting someone online about all my palava calling out the person and I heard the phrase “Aunty Kemi’s ish”
Love your style Ray. Hope to hear from you soon. Account details 3020832750 First Bank NOT second bank o. That one na Linda’s bank. Second na “Ikeji” in Yoruba. Abeg fake people don’t come begging me for school fees when I see HP’s alert.”

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Genevieve Nnaji reacts after she was tagged a liar over sister’s picture

“I’ve been proposed to 3 times” – Nicki Minaj tells ladies to know their worth

Fans react as Tiwa Savage flashes butt in ripped bum shorts at Wizkid’s concert (Photos)

Photos from Wizkid’s Afrorepublik festival where he sold out the 02 Arena in London

Gifty reacts to online backlash over her shady post directed at Davido & his girlfriend, Chioma

Friends Gave My Wife Wrong Advice To Ruin Our Marriage – Actor Afeez Owo

Noble Igwe Shades Tekno For Impregnating Lola Rae

Davido Reacts After Seeing The Crowd Wizkid Pull Out At 02arena In London

“Begging On Social Media Should Stop” – Yemi Alade Demands

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *