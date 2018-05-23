Kemi Olunloyo Insists Linda Ikeji Is Wearing Fake Pregnant Belly… Shares Fresh Details (Photos)

Self-acclaimed investigative journalist and controversial blogger, Madam KOO has insisted Linda Ikeji, 36, is faking her pregnancy.

Linda Ikeji

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has shared more details to buttress her claim that Linda Ikeji is not pregnant.

In a new video shared by Kemi Olunloyo, she revealed that what Linda Ikeji flaunted is called ‘Moonbump’ which can be bought. She further claimed that she has details of the receipt Linda got from purchasing hers and that all the information was gotten from a certain Mary Ann who is a friend to Laura, perhaps Linda’s sister.

Kemi Olunloyo wrote:

”#lindaisnotpregnant

@officiallindaikeji What’s my business? I’m an entertainment reporter of 10 years out of my 24yrs in journalism. Public figures have no private lives. U blogged gossip about people & that got you on CNN, @hnnamanda even did a post congratulating u. PLS don’t do back and forth with me darling. I specifically closed this topic last nite. Had to open a can of worms

LINDA STOP!!

Stop parading your fake bump on SM. Tell ur fans the truth and educate them. This is the only thing I despise about you. You don’t educate them, share knowledge and teach blogging. Like you said to #Charlyboy you want to “have it all” TO YOURSELF abi?

Stop gifting an unborn baby a Bentley. Be discreet with certain things. Most of ur fans have not eaten today. My fans fed me today, I went to the supermarket on Facebook @hnnafrica. I have no money, suffering from a mental illness called #PTSD caused by my wrongful abduction, attempted assassination and imprisonment just for doing my work. On top of that my passport which is directly tied to my job still seized by a federal judge who has not dropped the case on his side because someone “wants to confess.” Linda honey you are a STAR!! and that’s why I promote you, announced your 100k donation to my travel legal fund, called Larry page to drop a volcano on Google Nigeria to reinstate your blog at midnight and even talked to producers at CNN secretly to profile you. I want more #HNNWomenNG to conquer out there. Pathetic lying is a mental disease. You can buy anything today EXCEPT integrity. Sadly most of your fans are illiterates. Many are on my page today laying curses. I won’t curse them back. I’m a daughter of Sango the God of Thunder. Our third Alaafin of Oyo. Struck by lightning twice and I’m still alive, when you lay a curse on me, it goes directly to the one you are fighting for. Linda remember #AngelaOkorie who said I will die soon? Look what Sango did to her. She was almost killed on her birthday by armed robbers. Call your fans to order. This mental disorder I’m battling does something unusual to me. It makes me spill too much truth. I need to get away from Nigeria soon. God Bless”