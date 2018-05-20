Kemi Olunloyo Suffers Mental Breakdown, Releases Statement.

Controversial media personality, Kemi Olunloyo has released an official statement to her fans on social media, revealing that she has suffered a mental breakdown.

The self-acclaimed investigative journalist and social media personality, Kemi Olunloyo, who is the controversial daughter of former governor of Oyo State, Victor Omololu Olunloyo, took to her ever active Twitter page to announce to her fans that she has suffered a mental breakdown.

Sharing a link on her twitter page, she wrote;

“UPDATE: I have just suffered a mental breakdown. Please take time to READ this. My admin will take over Instagram @HNNAFRICA. Thank you to my fans for all your prayers and thank you @adeyanjudeji. May God bless everyone–KOO.”

Here’s the statement in full:

“I just received some shocking sad news about my old criminal defamation case and detention in Port Harcourt prison. It is so sad that I just had a complete nervous breakdown. All I need now is your prayers for my recovery which is ongoing . I have silently been battling Post Traumatic Stress Disorder for over a year now since my initial release June 5th 2017 .

My book has been shelved right now as its been hard to focus. PLS subscribe to my YouTube channel where I will be doing occasional broadcasts about my progress from my recovery bed. My medical leave has now been extended indefinitely. They have still not released my passport and I need to activate my SSI benefits so I can be hospitalized in America with my accumulated disability benefits. I have not blogged for a year.

I lost my websites and domain and a total loss of $5M in wages, revenues, adverts, assignments, opportunities and 18 years of archives since 2000 because I was fairly detained 3 times in prison for 6months for doing my job. Now a confession does not change all that. My reputation was tarnished. Wikipedia has removed HNNAFRICA from my profile and even my profession as a pharmacist. I am a veteran US trained pharmacist of 30 years. They will be notified. I do not want to be recognized as a journalist who was arrested for defamation, not convicted or sentenced but charges were dropped when I shouldn’t have been arrested in the first place.

Yes I am sad, bitter and helpless. PLS follow me @hnnafrica on all social platforms to see my updates if there is any. YouTube is @hnnafricatv. All I need is your prayers right now. I am seriously mentally damaged. My publicist will launch a fundraiser next week to help me leave the country and get the appropriate care I deserve. They are holding me back in a mental prison by still holding my passport which was a bail condition. The federal judge rescheduled the hearing to June 5th 2018 from April.

Thank you to all of you. I heard Bishop Michael Curry yesterday at the #royalwedding. I have known of Curry for so long when living in America. He is a champion of civil rights and first black preacher in the US Episcopalian church. He talked about LOVE. I started my American journey in the city of brotherly love Philadelphia where this LOVE statue sits. I used to look at it from my downtown apartment when I was at the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science in 1983.

If we had love in our lives, we would not have so much hate in Nigeria with killings and corruption. My children struggle daily with the American economy, gun violence and racism. They are ready to receive me. I have to leave everything behind now. PLS help me pray to help me get out of Nigeria and this mental torture. The people that did this to me have largely forgotten me. GOD HAS NOT.”

