Kidnapper Caught With 2 Children In Imo, Beaten Mercilessly By Vigilante (Photos)

The suspect (sitting on the ground)

A suspected kidnapper was seriously dealt with after he was caught with two children he allegedly abducted in Imo state.

According to reports, the man was apprehended by members of the Ihiagwa vigilante group in Owerri West who beat him mercilessly with cutlasses after he was tied up.

The suspect was later handed over to the police for further investigations and the rescued children reunited with their people.

See more photos:

The victims

