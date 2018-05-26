Local News

Kidnapper Caught With 2 Children In Imo, Beaten Mercilessly By Vigilante (Photos)

 

The suspect (sitting on the ground)

A suspected kidnapper was seriously dealt with after he was caught with two children he allegedly abducted in Imo state.

According to reports, the man was apprehended by members of the Ihiagwa vigilante group in Owerri West who beat him mercilessly with cutlasses after he was tied up.

The suspect was later handed over to the police for further investigations and the rescued children reunited with their people.

See more photos:

The victims

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Meet Yekaterina Lisina, Tallest Professional Model With Longest Legs (Photos)

Drama As Woman Is Arraigned For Assaulting Chief Magistrate During Proceedings

Daddy Freeze Defends Linda Ikeji’s Pregnancy With Biblical Backings

Drunken Apprentice Mechanic Crushes Highway Sweeper’s Leg

Imo Community In Jubilation As Notorious Armed Robbery Kingpin ‘Police’ Is Arrested (Photo)

How Desperate Husband Allegedly Killed Wife To Take Over Her Estate

BBNaija Stars Leo And Ifu ennada As A Couple In This Adorable Photoshoot

$16bn Power Projects: EFCC Begins Probe Of Suspects

Why I Can’t Live A Normal Life – Veteran Actor Kenneth Okonkwo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *