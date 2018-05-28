Entertainment, Gossip

Kiki Osinbajo says she’s in love with Wizkid and Tiwa Savage’s love

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo’s daughter, Kiki Osinbajo has said she is in love with Tiwa Savage and Wizkid’s friendship/love.

She said this using a photo of Wizkid and Tiwa on stage at Afro Republik two days ago.

Her post below:

Meanwhile, she is apparently undergoing the compulsory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

In a short clip posted on her Instagram page today, the Glamd Africa boss was seen wearing the NYSC crested vest as she moves to a song in her car playing in the background.

See photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Mariah Carey sells her $13.2m engagement ring from ex-fiancé James Packer for $2.78m

Wizkid reportedly made over 300 million from AfroRepublik concert

Man gets electrocuted while attempting suicide in Port Harcourt (Photos)

Slay Queen celebrates birthday by pouring expensive Champagne in her trouser in Ogun (Photos+Video)

Femi Otedola celebrates his 4 kids on Children’s Day

“I want my money back, you cannot sing” — Man tells Wizkid after London performance

Tonto Dikeh busted wearing a fake Fendi T-shirt (Photos)

“Davido I can’t thank you enough!!” – Chioma

Fans react as Wizkid tells Tiwa Savage “Stay sexy for Daddy” (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *