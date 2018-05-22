Killings By Fulani Herders Is Part Of Islamic Agenda – Anglican Archdeacon Reveals

Herdsmen (File photo)

Ven. Victor Oghotuama, the Archdeacon of Ekete Archdeaconry, Anglican Diocese of Ughelli, Delta State has claimed that the unabating killings of Christians by the Fulani herdsmen all over the country was part of the Islamic agenda for Nigeria which the present administration has failed to tame, The Daily Independent has revealed.

Oghotuama made the revelation while speaking to newsmen in his office at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Ekete, shortly after the 2018 Synod of the Diocese of Ughelli, in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, he called on Nigerians to be steadfast in prayers, to put the enemies of the country to shame.

Oghotuama disclosed that the on-going reconstruction of the Ekete main road by the Delta State Government was the fulfilment of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s birthday promise to Bishop Cyril Odutemu of the Diocese of Ughelli, during last year’s synod of the Church at Ekete.

He noted that Okowa had proven himself to be a reliable man deserving of another term in office.

Commending the contractors for the quality of job done so far, the cleric called on Udu people to appreciate the kind gesture of the governor with overwhelming support in the 2019 polls.

Poor leadership, which has failed to inspire the citizens to embrace patriotic values of hard-work, accountability and moral probity, he argued, were the major problems with Nigeria.

Emmanuel Kpomalefe, president of Ekete Community, commended Governor Okowa for keeping his promises to Ekete people, pomising that Ekete and indeed the entire Udu would vote Okowa again in 2019.

He appealed to the people to maintain the peace and cooperate with security agencies like for the peace and development of the land.

