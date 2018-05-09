Entertainment, Gossip

Kim Kardashian flaunts her massive cleavage and thigh in stunning Versace gown at Business of Fashion dinner (Photos)

Kim Kardashian turned heads as she attended the intimate dinner hosted by The Business of Fashion at NYC’s Peachy’s/Chinese Tuxedo on Tuesday night.

The 37-year-old mother of two and ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star flaunted her massive cleavage and thigh in a stunning yellow Versace gown, which she paired with a pair of yellow ankle strap heels.

The reality star also flashed a pair of nude Spanx while posing with her mom Kris Jenner and little sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner at the event.

Kim was also pictured with Lala Anthony who looked gorgeous in a fabulous red gown and gold heels.

Continue to see more photos below.

Leave a Comment…

comments



Tags

You may also like

Ladies Beware: 9 Side Effects of Waist Trimmer Belt

Adesina: Only Buhari Can Talk about His Health

“I Need Help, Please Solve My Problem” – Actress, Moyo Lawal Cries Out

Veteran Nollywood actor Adebayo Salami “Oga Bello” celebrates birthday with handsome new photos

Buhari too sick to govern, PDP says

‘Yaya Toure could return to Manchester City when Pep Guardiola leaves’, claims midfielder’s agent Dimitri Seluk

Meet All The 9 Successful Sons Of Famous Yoruba Actor Adebayo Salami “Oga Bello”

JUST IN: Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

Music duo, Danfo Drivers accuse Tekno of sampling their song without their consent

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *