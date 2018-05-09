Kim Kardashian flaunts her massive cleavage and thigh in stunning Versace gown at Business of Fashion dinner (Photos)

Kim Kardashian turned heads as she attended the intimate dinner hosted by The Business of Fashion at NYC’s Peachy’s/Chinese Tuxedo on Tuesday night.

The 37-year-old mother of two and ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star flaunted her massive cleavage and thigh in a stunning yellow Versace gown, which she paired with a pair of yellow ankle strap heels.

The reality star also flashed a pair of nude Spanx while posing with her mom Kris Jenner and little sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner at the event.

Kim was also pictured with Lala Anthony who looked gorgeous in a fabulous red gown and gold heels.

