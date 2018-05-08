Kim Kardashian glitters in Gold as she attends 2018 Met Gala without Kanye West

Kim Kardashian stepped out on the 2018 Met Gala red carpet putting her famous figure on display.

For the second year in a row, Kim Kardashian is seen without her husband, Kanye for fashion’s biggest night.

She looked like liquid gold in her custom chainmail Versace dress featuring crosses embroidered on the bodice and hip.

She teamed the look with double cross necklaces, super long extensions and a Cleopatra-like makeup look featuring a smoky blue cat eye and a very ’90s over-lined lip that would make co-host Donatella Versace proud.

Noticeably missing from her side, husband Kanye West, who has been focusing on his upcoming music in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, after a chaotic few weeks in the spotlight, during which he continually voiced support for President Donald Trump, opened up about his 2016 breakdown.

He revealed he was addicted to opioids after undergoing liposuction, and the most controversial, calling slavery a “choice” during a live stream interview with TMZ, leading to an outcry from many of his fellow musicians and former fans.

Before hitting the Met red carpet, Kim joined her husband in Wyoming.

“Kim happily joined Kanye in Jackson Hole. She wants to be supportive so he can finish his album,” a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source told PEOPLE.

“The album has caused Kanye a lot of stress. He is a perfectionist and wants the music to be amazing.”

The source adds: “Kim is absolutely concerned about Kanye. She likes being in Jackson Hole so she can keep an eye on his health. She wants to make sure he eats and sleeps enough. She doesn’t want him to push himself beyond his limits. She wants a healthy Kanye.”

The 2017 Met Gala marked the first time Kim attended fashion’s biggest night without husband Kanye West.

“He’s at home,” the reality star told Vogue’s André Leon Talley at the event. “He’s been taking some time off and really loving that.”

