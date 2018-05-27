Entertainment, Gossip

Kim Kardashian looks a lot like North West in childhood photo

Reality TV star, model and mother of three, Kim Kardashian shared an adorable childhood photo of herself and one can’t help but notice the striking resemblance between herself and her daughter, North West.

The photo which she captioned, ‘Jazz hands’ has fans confused as they feel the mum of three shared her first daughter’s photo.

It’s obvious that the four year old got her beautiful looks from mama bear…

See the photo below and contrast:

The lovely and her hussy, Kanye West’s marriage turned four years old recently – they started dating in 2012 but married on May 24th, 2014.

Celebrating their special day, she took to her IG page to share this photo and wrote:

