Kiss Daniel And His Brotherhood Looking Dapper In Suit In New Photo.

Kiss Daniel,who was unable to win any award at The Headies looks like he’s not stop anytime soon after he released his first collaboration with Dj Spinall titled “Baba”



He shared the below picture slaying in a suit with his Brotherhood on his Instagram page.

He captioned: “Brother Hood #BABA”

See photos:


