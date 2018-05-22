Entertainment, Gossip

Kiss Daniel changes stage name to Kizz Daniel

Nigerian Musician, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe formerly known as Kiss Daniel, has changed his name to ‘KIZZ DANIEL’

This comes as the Social media accounts of the “Yeba” crooner were seen sporting a new look.

Prying Social media users could not help but notice a change in the name of the “Woju” singer who was previously going by the stage name ‘Kiss Daniel’.

Recall that some time last year, the singer was involved in a fall-out with his former record label G-World Wide and has left the label before his contract as over.

There were reports that the “Laye” crooner couldn’t use his stage name “Kiss-Daniel or perform some song that were hits and happened to had been produced by the record label G-World Wide.

G-World Wide had released a statement at the time stating that the musician should not be allowed to perform and that he had stolen intellectual properties of the record label.

Kizz-Daniel had also released his own statement as well claiming that the news from the record label is false and that he will be performing the songs.

Kizz-Daniel has since then launched and signed artistes to his own record label- Flyboy Inc.

This has seen him embrace a new lease of life as he has been involved in a series of collaborations with many other artists.

While it is inconclusive if this name change is in anyway related to the past events or the artiste seeking a need to break from the past and rebrand his persona, we can only wait till an official announcement is made from his stable.

Nigerian media house Pulse.ng has reportedly, however, reached out to his manager, Ubi Franklin who confirmed that the artist has officially changed his name and will now be addressed as Kizz Daniel.

During an interview with Beat FM’s Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi the award inning singer had revealed that everything between himself and his then record label G-World Wide has been resolved and they are all “cool”.

New Spotify and Apple Music accounts have also been created with the names Kizz Daniel, the two of them with his new songs featured.

Also, on Omawumi‘s new song “Me Ke,” on which he is featured, he is listed as Kizz Daniel.

