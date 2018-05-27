Kizz Daniel’s name change doesn’t absolve him from the court case — GWorldwide

“Moving forward. Call me Kizz Daniel.” said Popular singer, Daniel Anidugbe, formerly known as Kiss Daniel.

The singer recently made the above post on his Social Media pages, announcing his name change during the past week.

Shortly after Daniel made the post, it was reported that with the move, the singer was now free of all obligations to his former label, G-Worldwide Entertainment.

However, in a chat with Sunday Scoop, Daniel’s former manager, Louiza Williams, stated that the singer’s recent action had no effect on the court case.

“I actually did not know that he had changed his name until you told me. However, there is no big deal about that; it has nothing to do with the case,” said the musician’s ex-manager.

“The next court date is June 26. It is not true that the case has been settled; so, I don’t know where all those reports came from. If there was anything like that, I would be aware of it. Though Kizz Daniel doesn’t come to court personally, his lawyers appear on his behalf and I am sure they pass relevant information across to him accordingly. The court ruled that both parties should maintain the status quo, but Kizz Daniel is doing what is best known to him, which is contrary to what the court ordered.”

On what move G-Worldwide is considering, Williams said, “The company definitely has a plan but I cannot reveal anything for now.”

