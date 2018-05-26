Kwara State Government Shut Down 40 Schools

File Photo

On Tuesday, the Kwara State Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development says it has closed no fewer than 40 schools operating illegally across the three senatorial districts of the state.

According to Mariam Garba the Permanent Secretary in charge of the ministry, the schools were operating without the approval of the ministry. She warned the affected schools and others not to violate the directive and policies of the state government.

Garba further reiterated the commitment of the state government towards the provision of quality education through the activities of the ministry.

Some of the schools shut were Graceland Nursery and Primary school, Asa Dam Road, Ilorin, Al Bayan Nursery and Primary School, Share, Ifelodun Local Government Area, Solid Foundation Nursery and Primary School, Shonga, IPS Nationwide, Offa, among others.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria