Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott engage in PDA on the streets of New York (photos)

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott attended the MET Gala in NYC on Monday and hit the streets to shop for Sneakers in a downtown store the very next day.

The parents-of-one kissed each other publicly, with Travis grabbing Kylie’s butt in the process.

Recall that Twitter users have begun pushing the theory that reality TV star, Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy isn’t Travis Scott, but her handsome bodyguard, Tim Chung.

According to some tweets, Stormi bears a striking resemblance to Tim and looks more Asian.

The resemblance is striking though some claim babies look like the person the mother was often with during her pregnancy.

