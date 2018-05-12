Entertainment, Gossip

Kylie Jenner’s bodyguard refuses to deny that he’s Stormi’s father

Reality TV star, Kylie Jenner’s fans have theorized that her former bodyguard, Tim Chung could be her daughter, Stormi’s dad instead of Travis Scott as the baby looks quite a bit like the handler.

But when the Los Angeles police officer was asked about that on Thursday evening outside Hollywood hot spot Delilah’s, he made things even worse.

Instead of flatly denying it, the cop smiled and shook his head and could be heard uttering,

‘Can’t answer that,’ making suspicion grow.

Chung is a police officer who works as a bodyguard only part time. He is also a part time model.

