Labour Minister Ngige Identifies His Attackers At Violent APC Congress

Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige has revealed how he was attacked by thugs allegedly sponsored by former Anambra gubernatorial aspirant, Tony Nwoye.

Ngige narrowly escaped death after he was attacked by thugs on Saturday at an APC ward congress meeting in Awka. He was swiftly whisked away by security operatives and aides.

A statement by head of his media office, Chikwelugo Obidiwe, said the subsequent violence that marred the stakeholders’ meeting in Awka on Sunday was not only condemnable but a weird and dangerous phenomenon, completely unknown to opposition politics in the state.

Accusing Tony Nwoye, the statement read;

“What transpired in Awka last Sunday was deliberate and well planned. It was a desperate determination by Hon. Tony Nwoye to rebrand the Anambra APC the violent way.

It was a rehearse of a rogue ideology which has been a trademark from his former party, the PDP. Many were shocked by the swam of cultists, arsonists and deadly thugs that accompanied him to the venue of the meeting because they thought the aphorism of ‘behaving like the Romans while in Rome’ had impacted some lessons on this political proselytes in the opposition fold. How erroneous they were.”

The statement also revealed that the minister actually intervened to rescue of one of the six members of the Ward Congress Committee, posted to the state by the national secretariat of the party, Musa Yunusa, who had been beaten black and blue by the thugs.

“The minister, already taken to safety by his security, broke away from protection, to intervene to rescue Yunusa, almost lifeless. The doctors, as we speak, battled to save his life at Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, from where he was transferred to another hospital, because of the JOHESU strike. The interest of the minister, we wish to state, once more, was to ensure a credible exercise as the leader of the party in Anambra State.”

