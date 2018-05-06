Entertainment

Lady Abandons Her Friend For Been Sick All the Time, But When he Died, See what she Wrote (photo)

A Nigerian Lady who Abandoning her friend, For been sick all the time, have no time for remorse even though the Guy is dead, Reacting to a post by another of his friend who broke the news of his dead, Agburagemi said she cut him off boldly because he was always sick, and refused to get better, But now that he’s dead, A little remorse will do well, shey? Even when people were trying to correct her, Girl was still standing on her words, Gush..

See below!

Source – Ebiwalisgossip


You may also like

“Ambulance with no driver” – Waje calls out Eko hotel (Video)

Davido’s next album will be released in September!

Lady stabbed to death on her birthday by her baby daddy over ‘romantic slap’ in Rivers State

#TheHeadies: Organizers accused of rigging, after allegedly replacing Tiwa Savage with Yemi Alade

Mayorkun’s mum, Toyin Adewale congratulates her son for his Headies Award win

Maleek Berry recounts his harrowing experience at 12th Headies

“P*ssy juice is good; it makes you live long” – Toke Makinwa claims

#BBNaija: Ifu-Ennada and rapper, CDQ end their fight as she wishes him a happy birthday.

Throwback photo of Davido’s late Mum & Senator Adeleke at Dele Momodu’s Son’s 1st Birthday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *