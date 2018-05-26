Entertainment

Lady Cancels Her Wedding Few Months To It, After Her Fiancee Beat Her Like Dog (photo

Zippy a Devastated Twitter user has called off her wedding just 5months to the main day, After her Fiancee battered and beat her like a ‘Dog’, Rendering her to stay in the Hospital for Weeks, Though she never gave reason behind the heavy beating but she said it was so serious that she could barely walk.

And to add it up the Family of the Man tried to force her to hide, since they have already sent out Invitation, But she ain’t going back..

Better walk out late than tied up forever.

See her post below!

-Eiwalisgossip


