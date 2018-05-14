Lady Dumps Man Who Wants To Marry Her Because He Can’t Cook, Leaks Their Chat

Molola

A lady is causing mixed reactions after she shared a supposed chat she had with a man who wants to marry her.

In the chat she asked him if he cooks, and he replied that he’s a man who shouldn’t necessarily be good in the kitchen.

This prompted the lady to make a U-turn in considering him for a boyfriend. This issue has led to mixed reactions on social media with feminists jumping into the thread:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria