News Feed

Lady Exposes Man She Met Online Who Is Threatening To Assassinate Her (Photos)

A young lady identified as Akinwamide Oluwatosin has taken to social media to expose a man she met on the internet and agreed to meet with him.

But when it was obvious they wouldn’t be meeting, the man resorted to calling her names and even threatened to assassinate her.

According to her narration, the man invited her to his place in Ogun State, which she has never heard of so she asked him to come over to her place instead, which they both agreed to.

But surprisingly he called her around 12 am and asked her to come meet him at the restaurant where they agreed to me. But she told it was late and they brother flared up.


You may also like

Ben Bruce Explains Why President Buhari Is A Weak Leader

Former Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau Arraigned Over N950m Fraud (Photo)

Lagos Businesswoman Scams Bank, Uses Money To Maintain Her Beauty.

1,292 Nigerians Have Been Killed In Road Accidents In The Last 3 Months’ – NBS

Huge crowd storm Lagos Airport to welcome presidential aspirant, Omoyele Sowore (PHOTOS)

Halt Second term ambition – CAN to Buhari

London is the centre of global corruption – Femi Falana

Everything you should know about Buhari’s ‘N40million gift’ to CAN

The state unleashed its raw power on me for speaking the truth – Melaye

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *