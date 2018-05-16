Lady Lists Her Achievements At 20 As She Celebrates Her Birthday

Ogbonna Rita Prudent Chiwendu

Ogbonna Rita Prudent Chiwendu has taken to Facebook to narrate how she got into the higher institution at the age of 15.

According to her, she finished from the higher institution in flying colours at the age of 19.

She got a job immediately at the highbrow area of Lekki, Lagos State. She is presently blessed with an apartment at the age of 20.

She is yet to attend her National Youth Service Corp programme.

Read her post below:

