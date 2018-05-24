Lady narrates how she was left embarrassed after she mistakenly asked Tiwa Savage to take a picture of herself and Wizkid

A die-hard fan of Wizkid was left amazed from the reaction she got from another superstar after she asked the latter to help take a picture of herself and Wizkid.

A fan of WizKid and Tiwa Savage has revealed how Tiwa Savage reacted after she was asked to take a picture of her and WizKid at Mr Eazi’s listening party, London, England.

She took to Twitter to write:

The funniest & most embarrassing thing happened to me yday at mr eazi’s listening party .

After getting my selfie with wizkid I thought mmm full body will be better… so I tapped one babe like “Hun can you take a pic of us” she’s looked at me like , Who’s this??.

Guys it was Tiwa savage.

She was asked if Tiwa Savage took her the picture, she replied No.

