Entertainment, Gossip

Lady narrates how she was left embarrassed after she mistakenly asked Tiwa Savage to take a picture of herself and Wizkid

A die-hard fan of Wizkid was left amazed from the reaction she got from another superstar after she asked the latter to help take a picture of herself and Wizkid.

A fan of WizKid and Tiwa Savage has revealed how Tiwa Savage reacted after she was asked to take a picture of her and WizKid at Mr Eazi’s listening party, London, England.

She took to Twitter to write:

The funniest & most embarrassing thing happened to me yday at mr eazi’s listening party .

After getting my selfie with wizkid I thought mmm full body will be better… so I tapped one babe like “Hun can you take a pic of us” she’s looked at me like , Who’s this??.

Guys it was Tiwa savage.

She was asked if Tiwa Savage took her the picture, she replied No.

See her post below:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Linda Ikeji corrects her caption from ‘got’ to ‘rented a 11-room mansion’ after she was called out for misleading her young followers (Details)

8 women accuse Morgan Freeman of sexual harassment

419 ‘babalawo’ collect N31m from man looking for money medicine

Members of a church in Ibadan claim that Jesus revealed himself in ‘diamond stone’ (photos)

Jungle Justice: Suspected thief burnt to death after being caught today, in Lagos

Oil Magnate, Sholaye Jeremi alleged to be the man who got Linda Ikeji pregnant (Details)

Teddy A savagely replies fan who insulted him

Candlelight procession for late Aisha Abimbola aka Omoge Campus (Photos)

“Haters Will Say I Didn’t Go To Gym” – Ini Edo says as she shows off her figure

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *